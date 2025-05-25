Natural gas pipeline catches fire on Sector 36/37 road in Chandigarh

An underground natural gas pipeline caught fire near the dividing road of Sectors 36 and 37 on Saturday evening, triggering panic among commuters and residents in the area. The PNG line was eventually shut off by 8.34 pm, suppressing the fire. (HT)

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a leak or rupture in the gas pipeline, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed by officials.

According to information, it took Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited — the company that installed piped natural gas (PNG) connections in the city for domestic use — around 20 to 25 minutes to reach the site. The PNG line was eventually shut off by 8.34 pm, suppressing the fire.

Meanwhile, one fire tender was rushed to the scene from the Sector 38 fire station and police cordoned off the area promptly. No one was hurt.