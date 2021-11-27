Navjot Sidhu dares Sukhbir to prove he met Punjab DGP against Majithia

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday challenged Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to prove his closed-door meeting with Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Sidhu’s statement came even as Badal and senior SAD leaders courted arrest outside chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s official residence in Chandigarh to protest the alleged plan of the state government to arrest former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a fake drugs case.

Sidhu, who was in Amritsar to preside over public meetings in his constituency, said the SAD president has been lying to the media that he (Sidhu) had met the DGP. “I don’t backstab. He (Sukhbir) should prove that I met Sahota, the blue-eyed boy of former police chief Sumedh Singh Saini. I have been against him (Sahota) since the day he was appointed. I have been raising the issue of sacrilege since the first cabinet meeting. When I meet him, I will tell the world. It is your job to meet stealthily at your farmhouses,” Sidhu said at a press conference after the public meetings.

He said unlike the Badals, he did not own any transport, sand mine or hotel. “You are in fear that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids. The raids are being conducted on Fastway (cable network) against which I had been raising a voice. Those who held monopoly are being found to have transactions with the accounts owned by you and your men,” he said.

Sidhu said the Badals had looted the people of the state for their personal benefits, besides working as puppets in the hands of the central government. “Now the people’s government will be elected and the benefits will go back to the people,” he added.