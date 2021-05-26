Navjot Sidhu hoists black flag atop Patiala house to support farm stir

Congress MLA and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday hoisted a black flag atop his Patiala house in support of the farmers’ protest against the central government’s new agriculture laws.

Later, in a social media post, Sidhu asked every Punjabi to support farmers.

The MLA, who was accompanied with his wife, said the black flag is a symbol of rejection of the farm laws. He said that Punjab government has to provide an alternate method of assured minimum support price (MSP) and procurement.

Also, his daughter Rabia hoisted a flag at their Amritsar residence.

His appeal to unfurl black flags met with a lukewarm response as not many people didn’t come forward in Patiala to put black flags on their residences.

“We are aware that Navjot Sidhu is raising the farmers’ issues, but he should come out in the open instead of making his presence only on social media. One has to match their words with action, if they are serious about the cause”, said Thakur Singh Mann, a farmer from Sanaur.

”It is a decisive battle for farmers and we won’t follow any politician and go only with our union leaders.

The development came a day after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to farmers to not to hold a three-day protest in Patiala, saying it will lead to rise in Covid-19 cases even as he reiterated his support to their agitation against the contentious agriculture laws.