Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Navjot Sidhu responsible for Punjab Cong turmoil: Preneet
chandigarh news

Navjot Sidhu responsible for Punjab Cong turmoil: Preneet

Congress MP Preneet Kaur on Wednesday hit out at ministers and MLAs who are seeking the removal of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and held Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the present situation in the state unit
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Congress MP Preneet Kaur on Wednesday hit out at ministers and MLAs who are seeking the removal of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and held Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the present situation in the state unit.

Kaur, who is Amarinder’s wife, said the disgruntled leaders should refrain from raking up issues that were damaging the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. “They should give positive inputs to get the party back to power,” she told reporters. She also lavished praise on the chief minister for doing his best, leading the party to “many victories” and doing good work to take Punjab on the road to progress despite Covid and financial constraints.

Asked about the party leaders who are speaking out against the Congress government, the Patiala MP said they should be first asked if they were happy during the past four-and-a-half years. “This is not the time to say such things…it is damaging the party. It is for the party high command to see what is happening on the ground and do what is best for the party,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

When asked if she holds the PPCC chief responsible for the current situation, the Congress leader replied, “Of course he is. He is the one who started. They are his advisers”. She said the CM showed “maturity and large-heartedness” after the party high command decided to make Sidhu the state unit president. On the demand for the CM’s replacement, Kaur said this was not up to them. “It is up to the high command,” she added.

In response to a question on Sidhu’s advisers, Kaur said, “I do not know where these advisers came from”. The PPCC president should choose his people from within the party, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MDS admissions: Internship completion cut-off date extended

Farmers gherao Ashwani Sharma, other BJP leaders in Jalandhar over agri laws

HC notice to govt, industries minister as 2 Hoshiarpur residents allege threat to life

Non-political forum Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch launched
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP