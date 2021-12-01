Navjot Sidhu targets Sukhbir, Kejriwal at Ludhiana meet

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday targeted SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying he is a businessman whose only objective is to make money. He also questioned AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of ₹1,000 monthly allowance to women.

Sidhu, who was here to meet party leaders, councillors and industrialists at circuit house, said the investment summit in 2015 organised by the then SAD-BJP government was an eyewash as out of the ₹1.20-lakh crore investment promise, only ₹6,000 crore came in. “None of the five businessmen considered close to SAD chief, including NK Sharma and Rajinder Gupta, invested a single penny. And to top it all, ₹5 crore was spent on advertisements,” Sidhu said.

“On the other hand, during our summit we promised investment worth ₹1-lakh crore, out of which, commercial productivity of 52% of the promised money has already started,” he said. The Punjab Congress chief said under his vision of “Punjab Model” for ease of doing business, there will be a single-window system for all the government approvals. “Why a person has to make repeated rounds of government offices for approvals. It should be done online,” he said.

Without naming former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said those who failed to deliver were shown the door. He said the Congress party wishes to stop the exodus of youngsters from the state and plans to create employment opportunities.

Targeting Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu said unemployment has increased seven times in Delhi. On Kejriwal’s promise of ₹1,000 per month allowance to all women above 18 in Punjab, Sidhu said “money does not grow on trees and asked the Delhi CM how many women have been given such an allowance in Delhi”.

Sidhu was accompanied by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and some local party leaders.