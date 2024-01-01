close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Navjot Sidhu to hold another rally in Bathinda village on Jan 7

Navjot Sidhu to hold another rally in Bathinda village on Jan 7

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jan 01, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Laddi announced on Sunday that the ‘Jittega Punjab Jittegi Congress’ public event will be held at Bathinda’s Kot Shamir village.

Former state Congress president Navjot Sidhu is all set to hold another political rally in Bathinda on January 7, the second such event in the constituency in less than a month.

Navjot Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Laddi announced on Sunday that the ‘Jittega Punjab Jittegi Congress’ public event will be held at Bathinda’s Kot Shamir village. (HT File)
Navjot Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Laddi announced on Sunday that the ‘Jittega Punjab Jittegi Congress’ public event will be held at Bathinda’s Kot Shamir village. (HT File)

Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Laddi announced on Sunday that the ‘Jittega Punjab Jittegi Congress’ public event will be held at Bathinda’s Kot Shamir village.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sidhu’s previous rally at Mehraj village, on December 17, had evoked a sharp reaction from the Congress leadership in the state, with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asking him to desist from holding his own akhara or “public show”.

The Bathinda unit of the party too had stayed away from the event, stating that it was not a programme of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Dubbed ‘Jittega Punjab’, the Mehraj rally was seen largely as Sidhu’s solo event with the publicity material featuring national party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but leaving out PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Bajwa had also blamed Sidhu for the party’s loss in the 2022 assembly elections and appealed to him to start attending the political protests being staged across Punjab against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

After that, Sidhu and a group of Congress leaders traded barbs on social media platforms.

Unlike the December 17 event, the publicity material for the forthcoming rally has photos of Warring and the new Punjab in-charge of the party Devender Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out