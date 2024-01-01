Navjot Sidhu to hold another rally in Bathinda village on Jan 7

Former state Congress president Navjot Sidhu is all set to hold another political rally in Bathinda on January 7, the second such event in the constituency in less than a month. Navjot Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Laddi announced on Sunday that the ‘Jittega Punjab Jittegi Congress’ public event will be held at Bathinda’s Kot Shamir village. (HT File)

Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Laddi announced on Sunday that the ‘Jittega Punjab Jittegi Congress’ public event will be held at Bathinda’s Kot Shamir village.

Sidhu’s previous rally at Mehraj village, on December 17, had evoked a sharp reaction from the Congress leadership in the state, with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asking him to desist from holding his own akhara or “public show”.

The Bathinda unit of the party too had stayed away from the event, stating that it was not a programme of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Dubbed ‘Jittega Punjab’, the Mehraj rally was seen largely as Sidhu’s solo event with the publicity material featuring national party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but leaving out PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Bajwa had also blamed Sidhu for the party’s loss in the 2022 assembly elections and appealed to him to start attending the political protests being staged across Punjab against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

After that, Sidhu and a group of Congress leaders traded barbs on social media platforms.

Unlike the December 17 event, the publicity material for the forthcoming rally has photos of Warring and the new Punjab in-charge of the party Devender Yadav.