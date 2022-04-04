Navratri festival: 80 fall ill in Haryana after eating food made of ‘kuttu’ flour
As many as 80 people were taken ill in Haryana’s Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts after they reportedly ate food items prepared from “kuttu” (buckwheat) flour consumed mostly during the nine-day ‘Navratri’ festival, which began on Saturday.
At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday.
They said the food items were bought from the same shop and all complained of diarrhoea and nausea and were admitted to the civil hospital on Saturday and Sunday.
A doctor at the emergency duty said 46 patients were discharged immediately on both days after treatment, while three were kept under observation.
Ambala food safety officer Rajiv Kumar said he had received information in this regard on Saturday night.
After collecting information from the patients, the food safety officer raided several shops and collected samples of ‘kuttu’ flour and other edible items generally used during Navratri.
Kumar said that all the samples have been sent to the state laboratory for testing. After getting the report, strict action will be taken against those shopkeepers whose ‘kuttu’ flour is found adulterated, he said.
Five persons from Yamunanagar also reported similar problems after consuming the flour. Officials said the sellers were being traced.
Twenty-five people fell ill after they reportedly consumed food items made from buckwheat flour in Gharaunda town of Karnal district.
They were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting and loss of consciousness late Saturday evening.
As per the family members, they were hospitalised and 15 of them were discharged, but 10 are still under treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.
Senior medical officer, Gharaunda, Dr Munish said of the 25 people who came to the hospital with food poisoning symptoms, 10 patients are still hospitalised. After getting the information, Gharaunda SDM Ajay Singh reached the hospital to inquire about the matter.
District food safety officer Sandeep Kadiyan said samples of buckwheat flour were taken from the godowns of distributors and local shopkeepers. He also advised people to avoid buying buckwheat flour without examining the expiry date. (With PTI inputs)
-
IAAD hockey tournament: Hosts Haryana slip past Punjab, book finals berth
Led by Triveni Prashad's impressive field goal in the dying minutes of the game on Sunday gave AG Haryana a 1-0 win over AG Punjab in the first semi-final of the IAAD north zone hockey tournament being organised by the accountant general Haryana at the Sector 42 stadium. Haryana's Gurdeep found himself with a shot at goal in the 20th minute after a strong passage of play, but a last-minute error saw him lose possession.
-
Ambala ticket collector sets record, collects ₹1.56 crore fine from ticketless passengers in a year
Ticket collector Simaranjit Singh Walia of Ambala division has collected more than ₹1.5 crore in fine payments from ticketless passengers in the 2021-22 financial year 2021-22, railway officials said on Sunday. Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said Walia is the first member of Northern Railway's ticket checking staff to have raked in such a massive amount in a financial year. Deputy chief ticket inspector, Ambala, Walia caught 27,440 ticketless passengers, averaging 101 cases daily.
-
Elante Mall to take legal recourse against FIR over lease dispute
A day after an FIR was registered against Elante Mall officials for their dispute over a lease with Puneet Gupta, officials in a statement on Sunday said they will take legal action against the complainant. Gupta himself is a defaulter and owes Elante a sum of more than ₹78 lakh toward unpaid dues.”
-
Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
The army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.
-
Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said. In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
