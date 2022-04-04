Navratri festival: 80 fall ill in Haryana after eating food made of ‘kuttu’ flour

As many as 80 people were taken ill in Haryana’s Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts after they reportedly ate food items prepared from “kuttu” (buckwheat) flour consumed mostly during the nine-day ‘Navratri’ festival, which began on Saturday.

At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday.

They said the food items were bought from the same shop and all complained of diarrhoea and nausea and were admitted to the civil hospital on Saturday and Sunday.

A doctor at the emergency duty said 46 patients were discharged immediately on both days after treatment, while three were kept under observation.

Ambala food safety officer Rajiv Kumar said he had received information in this regard on Saturday night.

After collecting information from the patients, the food safety officer raided several shops and collected samples of ‘kuttu’ flour and other edible items generally used during Navratri.

Kumar said that all the samples have been sent to the state laboratory for testing. After getting the report, strict action will be taken against those shopkeepers whose ‘kuttu’ flour is found adulterated, he said.

Five persons from Yamunanagar also reported similar problems after consuming the flour. Officials said the sellers were being traced.

Twenty-five people fell ill after they reportedly consumed food items made from buckwheat flour in Gharaunda town of Karnal district.

They were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting and loss of consciousness late Saturday evening.

As per the family members, they were hospitalised and 15 of them were discharged, but 10 are still under treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

Senior medical officer, Gharaunda, Dr Munish said of the 25 people who came to the hospital with food poisoning symptoms, 10 patients are still hospitalised. After getting the information, Gharaunda SDM Ajay Singh reached the hospital to inquire about the matter.

District food safety officer Sandeep Kadiyan said samples of buckwheat flour were taken from the godowns of distributors and local shopkeepers. He also advised people to avoid buying buckwheat flour without examining the expiry date. (With PTI inputs)