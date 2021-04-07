Nawanshahr man missing for three days found dead in truck

The decomposing body of a truck driver, missing since April 3, was found in his vehicle near Amaltas village on National Highway 44 on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the deceased, Harpreet Singh, 30, was a resident of Balachaur in Nawanshahr.

His brother, Ranjit Singh, told the police that Harpreet had left for Faridabad on March 27 after loading his truck with iron rods in Mandi Gobindgarh.

However, his phone went out of reach on April 3. After his family alerted the police, a search was initiated and he was found dead in the truck, which was parked on the service lane along the national highway.

The Salem Tabri police sent the body to civil hospital for autopsy to establish the exact cause of death. A case of murder has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.