Nayab Singh Saini meets Haryana governor, stakes claim to form govt

Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini, who was unanimously elected as leader of the party’s state legislature group, met governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday afternoon to stake claim for forming the new government in the state. Nayab Singh Saini (second from left), who was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP’s state legislature group, met governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon to stake claim for forming the new government in the state. (HT Photo)

Saini was accompanied by Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Deb at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

He will be sworn in as the state’s new chief minister in an oath-taking ceremony to be held later in the evening.

Saini is a confidant of Khattar, whose second term as chief minister was going to end in October.

The surprise move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party came weeks before the Lok Sabha elections are to be held.

The Haryana assembly elections are due in October.

Thanesar BJP MLA Subhash Sudha and outgoing agriculture minister JP Dalal told mediapersons that Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the state legislature party.

Earlier in the day, Khattar and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Dattatreya.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the ruling coalition of the BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) over seat-sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned, said officials.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of the seven Independent MLAs.

With 46 MLAs needed for majority, the BJP is comfortably placed even if it does not have JJP support.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each.