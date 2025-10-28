NC broke promise to J&K job aspirants on application fee: Sajjad Lone

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone on Tuesday accused the Omar Abdullah government of failing to fulfil the National Conference’s poll promise to youngsters.

“In its election manifesto, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) had promised to waive application fee charged by recruitment agencies, such as the Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSRB) and Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and other institutions in J&K,” the Handwara MLA posted X, expressing concern over yet another unfulfilled promise to the youth.

Lone said he raised the issue in the assembly. “In reply, the minister in the general administration department, who also happens to be the Ganderbal MLA and the chief minister, informed that ₹31 crore has been collected in application fee since October last year when this government came to power,” Lone said.

The reply showed there was no proposal to abolish the application fee and it was not even under consideration.

“This ₹31 crore reflects one of the many broken promises and yet another addition to the trail of lies and deceit,” Lone said, adding: “Please, for once, can they just admit that they lied and apologise to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir?”

Lone also quoted the extract of the NC manifesto in which it was promised to waive the application fee for job aspirants. “The National Conference government will waive all application fee for job aspirants applying to recruitment agencies such as JKSSRB, JKPSC and other institutions in Jammu and Kashmir,” the manifesto read.

He said such broken commitments hurt thousands of unemployed youngsters, who are already facing economic hardships amid rising job insecurity. “Instead of reducing the financial burden on our young job seekers, this government has collected crores in the name of application fee. It’s a betrayal of their trust,” he said.