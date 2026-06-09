NC takes a dig after senior BJP leader from Kashmir denied entry in Maha hotel

After a senior BJP leader from Kashmir alleged that he was denied entry to a hotel in Maharashtra solely for being Kashmiri, the ruling National Conference (NC) took a swipe, saying he had been given a taste of his own medicine.

He further said the incident should act as a wake-up call for Muslims. (File)

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The BJP media unit in-charge from Jammu and Kashmir has alleged that he was refused accommodation due to “concerns linked to his Kashmiri identity”.

The hotel owner, however, denied the charge, claiming the room had already been booked.

Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP’s co-media in-charge for J&K, took to X on Sunday to narrate his experience and tagged his post to the Prime Minister’s Office, Union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Today, I experienced something that left me deeply saddened. After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later — after an hour — asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity. The owner was courteous and candid. He acknowledged that the decision was unfair and hurtful, but said he was following instructions. I appreciated his honesty and left without any confrontation,” Sajid Yusuf said in a lengthy post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that he was not sharing the experience to seek sympathy or assign blame: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that he was not sharing the experience to seek sympathy or assign blame: {{/usCountry}}

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“I share it because such moments remind us that while laws can unite a nation, trust and understanding take longer to build.”

Meanwhile, the NC said, “Getting a taste of their own medicine. The politics of hatred that the @BJP4India propagates across the country has now come back to haunt one of its own. A man who was nurtured and raised within the @RSSorg ecosystem in Kashmir faces the heat of the BJP’s anti-Muslim programme. For them, being a Muslim was reason enough to cast him aside. No amount of loyalty or bootlicking can shield a Muslim from being judged by the same yardstick,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar wrote on X.

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He further said the incident should act as a wake-up call for Muslims. “This should be a wake-up call for those Muslims who are with the BJP. The message is clear: when it comes to Muslims, acceptance is conditional. It’s time to open your eyes.”