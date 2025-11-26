NCB busts inter-state drug module in Kashmir, 3 held with 2.7kg charas

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday busted an inter-district narcotics module which led to arrest of three persons along with seizure of a large quantity of charas in north Kashmir. Officials said that the NCB Srinagar Zone has successfully dismantled a narcotics supply module active in the Baramulla–Pulwama belt. (iStock)

Officials said that the NCB Srinagar Zone has successfully dismantled a narcotics supply module active in the Baramulla–Pulwama belt with the seizure of 2.73 kg of charas and the arrest of three accused persons, including the main supplier.

“Acting on specific intelligence, on November 20, a team of NCB Srinagar intercepted Bashir Ahmad Malla, resident of Dhobiwan in Baramulla district and recovered 2.73 kg of charas from his possession,” said a senior official of NCB.

“During sustained interrogation and prompt follow-up action with the help of officials of Kunzer Police Station, under the Baramulla police, the NCB team arrested his close associate, Mansoor Ahmad Wani of Dhobiwan, Baramulla, who was actively involved in the supply chain,” he said.

The NCB Srinagar said that the action was possible by the strong cooperation and timely support extended by Baramulla Police, whose proactive assistance played a vital role in the successful execution of the operation and further strengthened inter-agency coordination in the region.

“Based on the disclosures of both the accused and subsequent operational intelligence, the main supplier, Abdul Rashid Dar, was apprehended from Pulwama, thereby unearthing the complete trafficking chain,” he said.

The statement said that all the accused have a previous criminal history in connection with NDPS cases.

“With the arrest of the mastermind, associate, and supplier, the entire module involved in the procurement, transportation, and distribution of the seized contraband has been dismantled. Further investigation is ongoing to identify backward and forward linkages, financial trails, and any inter-state connections, “ he said.

The establishment of the NCB office in Srinagar is part of the Government of India’s strategic initiative to strengthen narcotics enforcement in Jammu & Kashmir.