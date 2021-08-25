NCB seizes 24kg charas in Pathankot, three held

AMRITSAR

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drugs racket with the recovery of 24.5 kg of charas from a canter truck during a barricading at the Ladpalwan toll plaza in Pathankot following an intelligence input.

The NCB has also arrested three persons, identified as Nazeer Mohammad and Mohammad Rafi of Himachal Pradesh, and Rahul Uppal of Amritsar district.

“On Sunday, we got information regarding trafficking of a huge consignment of charas from Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh to Amritsar in Punjab. Our team of Amritsar sub-zone laid a naka at the Ladpalwan toll plaza and a blue-coloured canter (HP-73-1465) was intercepted. During the search, 24 kg and 500 gm of charas was recovered from the truck. The vehicle was impounded and the driver and cleaner were arrested on the spot,” said a spokesperson of the NCB.

The arrested men disclosed that they had been working for a notorious smuggler based in Himachal who has been running the inter-state drugs network. They also disclosed that they had to deliver the drugs to one Rahul Uppal, a resident of Verka Chowk in Amritsar, the spokesperson said.

“On the basis of the disclosure, our team conducted a raid and arrested Uppal. ₹61,000 drug money was also recovered from him,” he added.

A case has been registered at the NCB’s Amritsar police station.