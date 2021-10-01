NCRB report: 2020 saw a 46% dip in drug peddling cases reported in Ludhiana

The industrial hub ranked fourth in drug peddling cases among 34 major cities cross the country in 2020, as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Despite imposition of a lockdown and restriction on movement due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region,the Ludhiana police lodged 259 drug peddling cases in 2020, which is the lowest in four years. However, it still managed to retain the top spot in Punjab. Another Punjab district, Amritsar, ranked fifth among the 34 cities with 238 cases.

Apart from this, the Ludhiana police also lodged 807 cases of liquor smuggling in 2020.

As per data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) at 601, Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, lodged the highest number of drug peddling cases, while Kollam was on the second place with 481 cases. The Madurai Police lodged 343 cases of drug peddling in 2020 and secured the third place in the list.

In 2019, 560 drug peddling cases were reported in the city as compared to 495 cases in 2018. In 2017, when former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced the ‘war on drugs’, 502 drug peddling cases were lodged in a year.

Ludhiana sixth in drug peddling

Ludhiana was sixth among the 34 cities in liquor smuggling with 807 cases. Amritsar lodged 91 cases more than Ludhiana securing the fifth place with 898 cases. Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh is number one in all 34 cities with 3,702 cases.

Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was second in the list with 2,712 cases, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh lodged 1,146 cases and secured the fourth position. Faridabad in Haryana lodged 1,192 cases, secured the third place.

The anti-smuggling cell of Ludhiana police had recovered and destroyed 16 lakh liters of lahan in 2020 under Operation Red Rose initiated by the Punjab government.