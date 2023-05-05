Video row involving Punjab minister: SC commission asks govt to submit action-taken report

CHANDIGARH

(HT File Photo)

Taking note of a complaint following an alleged “objectionable” video of Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Vijay Sampla on Friday issued a notice to the state government seeking an action-taken report.

In a video message and a letter to the NCSC, the complainant demanded justice and security, accusing the minister of issuing threats.

Kataruchak was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

The commission has asked the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police to investigate the matter and to submit the action-taken report immediately through post or email.

The commission has also asked the officials to provide security to the victim.

Sampla said if the action-taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons to officials for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

Cong, SAD demands minister’s dismissal

Jalandhar: The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have demanded registration of a case and immediate dismissal of Kataruchak following a video row.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said: “It is a sensitive issue as serious allegations were levelled against the minister. The government should immediately drop him from the cabinet and ensure that the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is registered,” Bajwa said.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also demanded the minister’s dismissal and arrest.

“With the victim coming out in the open, it is now clear that the video of the minister, which has been submitted to the Punjab governor is genuine. The video is also in the possession of the police which must have also verified it by now. It is surprising that the chief minister has not acted in the matter till now,” Majithia said.

