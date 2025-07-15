NCTE chairman releases book by Poonch educator

Professor Pankaj Arora, chairman of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on Monday unveiled “Panchkosha in NEP 2020: A Road Map for Holistic Development”, authored by visionary educationist Darshan Kumar, a government school teacher from Poonch district. The book explores how the ancient Panchakosha framework comprising five layers of human existence: body, energy, mind, wisdom, and bliss, can be cultivated within classroom settings to foster comprehensive student development. (HT Photo)

Joining the chairman on stage was Mahendra Kapoor, National Organising Secretary of ABRSM. The release ceremony took place at NCTE headquarters in New Delhi.

Professor Arora, speaking at the launch, said: “I am delighted to release Panchkosha in NEP 2020: A Road Map for Holistic Development by Darshan Kumar. NEP 2020 marks a transformative shift in India’s educational landscape and this book reinforces our commitment to nurturing well rounded learners. By outlining how the Panchkosha framework can be realised in modern pedagogy, it offers educators practical methods to support intellectual, emotional, physical and spiritual growth.”

The book explores how the ancient Panchakosha framework comprising five layers of human existence: body, energy, mind, wisdom, and bliss, can be cultivated within classroom settings to foster comprehensive student development.

Kumar explained that by nurturing these dimensions, education can move away from test-focused systems and evolve into a transformative journey that builds confidence, resilience, and lasting happiness. He observed, “The Government of India’s inclusion of the Panchkosha framework in NEP 2020 underscores its commitment to ensuring the holistic development of students—beyond academic growth to physical, emotional, cultural, and spiritual well being.”

Kumar added,“This book offers teachers and schools a structured roadmap to achieve Panchkosha in daily lessons.