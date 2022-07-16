NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Another Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.
Majithia’s plea was to be heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara. As the matter was taken up for hearing on Friday, the bench ordered that the matter “be placed before some other bench in which one of us i.e. Justice Anoop Chitkara, is not a member, after obtaining appropriate orders from the Chief Justice.”
The bail plea had come up before the division bench after Justice Augustine George Masih had recused himself from hearing the it on July 4.
Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, had moved the high court seeking bail in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021.
After his bail plea was dismissed by a Mohali court in February, he had moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The apex court, however, had refused to entertain the plea and asked him to approach the high court.
-
Graft charge: Vigilance SIT to quiz Faridkot DSP
A high-level special investigation team of the vigilance bureau will now investigate the alleged involvement of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh, who was arrested for demanding a bribe in lieu of protecting a drug peddler on July 6. On Friday, the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Patti, Gaurav Gupta granted five-day remand of Lakhvir to the vigilance bureau.
-
University of Mumbai among top 50 Indian universities: NIRF Ranking 2022
For the first time since India Rankings by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released in 2016, the University of Mumbai has ranked among the top 50 universities in the country at the 45th position. In 2021, the 165-year-old university ranked 71st, while in 2020 it ranked 65th. The India Rankings 2022 by NIRF was released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.
-
‘Fadnavis had instructed the removal of Metro-3 land in Aarey from ESZ’
Previously unpublished documents, made public by Save Aarey campaigners on Friday, have revealed that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had, in 2016, directed the exclusion of 33-hectares of Aarey land from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The land had been slotted for construction of the Metro-3 car depot. An ESZ refers to a demarcated “buffer” area aimed at reducing developmental pressures around a wildlife sanctuary or national park.
-
Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA says accused received international calls before killing
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency on Friday said the call data record reflected that one of the seven accused, arrested in connection with the murder of a pharmacist in Amravati, had received international calls before the killing. The federal agency informed the special NIA court that the international calls received by one of the arrested accused were being probed to find if there is any foreign connection to the crime.
-
TB patients allege non-payment of monthly nutritional allowance
Mumbai: Many tuberculosis (TB) patients in the city and state have alleged non-payment of the nutritional supplement allowance (₹500) that they received every month from the government. The initiative, under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, is aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients and is part of the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination programme of the Union Health Ministry with the aim of eliminating TB by 2025.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics