NDRF, SDRF teams, 12 columns of army carry out rescue ops in Punjab

With SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar Rural and Patiala emerging as the worst affected districts due to incessant rains, 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been roped in to carry out rescue operations.

Rescue team members shift flood-affected people to a safer place after overflow of the Badi Nadi river following incessant rainfall, in Patiala on Monday. (PTI)

Additionally, 12 columns of the army have also been called in to help the civil administration in the districts, including Rupnagar, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar and Pathankot.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, these teams have scaled up rescue and evacuation operations in flood-ravaged districts in the state.

Yadav and special DGP law and order Arpit Shukla have been supervising the situation in the state, while, CPs/SSPs have been asked to remain in the field and personally monitor the situation in their concerned districts at regular intervals.

“Our teams along with NDRF, SDRF and army have been working round-the-clock in extremely challenging conditions to safeguard the life and property of people,” he said.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said the state controlroom has been actively working 24x7 for flood mitigation and hourly reports are being taken from districts to know the real-time situation in their concerned districts.

“Anyone requiring any kind of help can call 112 helpline number,” he said, while urging people of the state not to panic and cooperate with the administration and police.

He also appealed to people residing in low-lying or flood-prone areas that they should move to safer places or relief centres set up by district administrations for their safety.

Meanwhile, the special DGP said Punjab Police have made extensive arrangements, including sandbags, tents, lights, langars and food packets, medicines and ambulances, rescue boats, recovery vans/JCBs, life jackets, communication and public address systems, to deal with any kind of exigency arising out of floods.

