Nearly 100 vacant posts, no heads; work takes a hit at Punjab education department
: Nearly 100 posts, including the top three of Director Public Instructions (DPI), have been lying vacant at the headquarters of the Punjab education department here, with most of them remaining unoccupied for the past one year.
Apart from this, as per the record, 14,953 posts of elementary teachers are lying vacant, while 8,200 posts of pre-primary teachers are unoccupied in various schools in the state.
The additional charge of all the three Director Public Instructions (DPI’s) - primary, secondary and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)- has been given to other officers.
The post of DPI ( primary ) is lying vacant for the past two years and at present, the additional charge is given to district education officer (DEO) Patiala, Harinder Kaur. The post of DPI ( secondary ) is lying vacant for the past one month and the additional charge has been given to Pardeep Aggarwal, who is working as director general school education.
The DPI ( SCERT) post is lying vacant for two years and at present, the additional charge is with Maninder Sarkaria, who is working as assistant director, school education.
The post of the administrative officer is lying vacant for the past two years, registrar’s is lying vacant for the past two years, the seat of assistant registrar has been unoccupied for the past eight months, the posts of 17 superintendents, 25 senior assistants and 50 clerks are lying vacant for the past one year.
When contacted, Alok Shekhar, principal secretary, school education, said, “I have recently joined the department, but will look into it.”
Randhir Singh, president, ministerial staff association office of DPI, said the work is suffering in the department due to these vacancies, but “we have prepared a demand letter and will meet the education minister in a couple of days. We are hopeful that the issue will be sorted out.”
The Punjab education department in Phase-8 of Mohali is running a total of 19,262 schools in the state, out of which 12,880 are primary, 2,670 middle, 1,740 high schools, and 1,972 senior secondary schools, employing 3.89 lakh teachers.
-
Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26
The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
-
Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.
-
Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.
-
Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill
Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill's godown in Doraha on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.
-
Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court
Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team, led by a joint commissioner of police, and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder. The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused's bail applications.
