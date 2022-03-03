Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nearly 250 students from Himachal still stranded in war-hit Ukraine: CM
chandigarh news

Nearly 250 students from Himachal still stranded in war-hit Ukraine: CM

Of them, 53 are students of Kharkiv University, while those in the capital city of Kiev have been evacuated, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tells state assembly
Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad early on Thursday. As part of Operation Ganga, the first IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 200 passengers returned to the airbase near Delhi from Bucharest at 1am. (PTI Photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ByGaurav Bisht

Nearly 250 students from Himachal Pradesh are still stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian attack, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly on Thursday.

Also read: Staunch resistance delays Russia’s capture of Ukraine capital: UK military intel

Making a statement in the House, the chief minister said that efforts were on at a war-footing to evacuate the 249 stranded students to the neighbouring countries from where they will be brought back home in flights.

He said of the total, 53 students were from Kharkiv University, while all those studying in the capital city of Kiev had been evacuated.

So far, 198 students from Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated from Ukraine. The chief minister appealed to the parents of the stranded students to contact the CM helpline number, 1100. “Till date, the parents of 163 students have been contacted. State government officials are in touch with the families of the students and the Government of India,” he said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the evacuation efforts, including pressing into service Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting the students.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP