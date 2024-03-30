 Nearly 90% domestic power users in Punjab get zero bills - Hindustan Times
Nearly 90% domestic power users in Punjab get zero bills

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Mar 30, 2024 08:16 AM IST

As per the data shared by the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), around 34.2 lakh domestic users (89.60%) received zero bills in January, 33.56 lakh users in February and 28.39 lakh users in March (see box) this year. Notably, there are around 73.4 lakh domestic power consumers in the state to whom the PSPCL issues bills bimonthly.

The Aam Aadmi Party had in July 2022 implemented its poll promise of providing 300 units of power free to each consumer every month.

A senior PSPCL official said, “More and more consumers want to take advantage of this scheme. Even the rich are trying to keep their power consumption below 300 units so as to come under this scheme. We had to issue new connections to 3.65 lakh domestic consumers in 2022-23 as against the usual count of 2.50 lakh yearly. The uptick seemed to be because of this scheme.”

Another senior PSPCL official said that the timely release of government subsidy to the power corporation has helped keep the scheme afloat. It is learnt that the Punjab government has released 11,520 crore as subsidy to the PSPCL since the launch of the scheme.

