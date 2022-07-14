Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action

Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation (MC) of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees.

In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city. Four teams for as many zones have been constituted to take down the trees.

Speaking about the same, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they have received several complaints of dangerous and overgrown trees after the Carmel Convent incident, adding that instructions have already been given to the officers concerned to take down dead and overgrown trees on priority.

“We are hopeful of completing the drive within two weeks. MC has three pruning machines, one big and two medium machines,” she said.

‘Overgrown trees threat to commuters’

Consumer Protection Forum president PS Virdi, meanwhile, said some of the overgrown trees, as tall as three-story buildings, block sunlight and the branches get entangled in cables.

“It is posing a threat to vehicular traffic and commuters. Most of the signboards erected on the city roads for motorists can be seen covered with branches and leaves of these overly-grown trees, depriving them of finding directions,” he added.

A Phase 11 resident, Gopal Krishan said people find it difficult to locate traffic signals at light points and crossings with the presence of branches of evergreen trees by the roadside.

Former deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi said the height of trees in many places has grown beyond 35 feet to 40 feet, which posed a major threat to the residents.

Detailing the progress of the drive, superintending engineer Harkiran Singh said some areas have already been covered and that the teams have also cut the dead trees, while they were pruning overgrown trees. “We don’t want to take any chances now,” he said.