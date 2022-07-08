Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One student dead, 14 injured as tree falls on them in Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh
One student dead, 14 injured as tree falls on them in Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

he students of one of Chandigarh’s oldest schools were playing on the campus when a portion of the tree came crashing down on them at 10.30am
Students of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh, being taken to hospital after they were injured when a tree collapsed on the campus on Friday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Students of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh, being taken to hospital after they were injured when a tree collapsed on the campus on Friday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A student of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, Chandigarh, died, and 14 of her school mates were injured when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the administration, fell on them while they were playing on the campus at 10.30am on Friday.

“One of the girls was declared dead on arrival by doctors,” said an official at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where three of the seriously injured students were rushed soon after the incident. Twelve students were admitted at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

The peepal tree that fell was declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration. It is stated to be 250 years old and 70 feet tall. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The peepal tree that fell was declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration. It is stated to be 250 years old and 70 feet tall. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to initial reports, the students were either sitting or playing in an open area on the campus when the portion of the tree came crashing down on them.

Carmel Convent is an all-girls school and one of the oldest institutions in Chandigarh.

The peepal, which was declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration, is stated to be 250 years old and 70 feet tall.

An injured student being rushed to hospital after the tree fell on the Carmel Convent School campus in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
An injured student being rushed to hospital after the tree fell on the Carmel Convent School campus in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The gates of the school have been closed for outsiders and there is heavy police and civil administration presence on the campus. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal were at the school.

Sign out