One student dead, 14 injured as tree falls on them in Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh
A student of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, Chandigarh, died, and 14 of her school mates were injured when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the administration, fell on them while they were playing on the campus at 10.30am on Friday.
Also read: Chandigarh: GMSH-16 all set to go digital; access services on phone
“One of the girls was declared dead on arrival by doctors,” said an official at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where three of the seriously injured students were rushed soon after the incident. Twelve students were admitted at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.
According to initial reports, the students were either sitting or playing in an open area on the campus when the portion of the tree came crashing down on them.
Carmel Convent is an all-girls school and one of the oldest institutions in Chandigarh.
The peepal, which was declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration, is stated to be 250 years old and 70 feet tall.
The gates of the school have been closed for outsiders and there is heavy police and civil administration presence on the campus. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal were at the school.
-
Delhi: Four youths feared drowned in Yamuna; three bodies recovered so far
In a tragic incident, four youths who had come to swim in the Yamuna river were feared drowned, police said on Friday. While bodies of three have been recovered, divers are still looking for one. During inquiry, police said, it was found that around noon of Thursday, four persons aged 14-20 had come from Loni to swim in Yamuna at thokar number 7, Sonia Pushta, Burari. Police were informed.
-
Congress brought the country to a sorry state: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Congress leaders have "misused" Mahatma Gandhi's name and brought the country to a sorry state. "There are more such scams which Congress has buried. They would be exposed in the coming days," he added. Bommai further said that they did not suspend even a single person in the KPSC scam related to the recruitment of public prosecutors.
-
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8, 9; See affected areas here
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru have been proposed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited for July 8, Friday, and July 9, Saturday for the following areas as the electricity board is carrying out maintenance and repair works, among bigger projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
-
Haryana BJP sacks IT cell in-charge for putting out sensitive tweets
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president Om Prakash Dhankar has sacked the IT cell in-charge of the party's state unit, Arun Yadav, for allegedly putting out anti-Islamic posts on Twitter that went viral on Thursday. Though Yadav's controversial tweet dates back to 2017, they have gone viral now in the wake of the Nupur Sharma episode, prompting the national party to take pre-emptive measures after an online campaign demanding action against him gathered momentum.
-
2-day holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada amid heavy rain
As heavy downpours continue to lash the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions - for Friday and Saturday. The weather department has issued a red alert and forecast heavy rains in the district, which prompted authorities to take the precautionary step, news agency PTI reported. Authorities have warned children, fishermen and tourists from venturing into low-lying areas and beaches for the next two days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics