Need to develop anti- drone technology to check drugs, arms supply: CM Bhagwant Mann

: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons through drones effectively from across the border.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub here at the Chandigarh University campus, the Chief Minister said that Punjab, being a border state, must be equipped with such ultra modern technology.

He said that this technology will help in ensuring to curb the supply of drugs or weapons taking place from across the border through drones.

Mann said the technology has transformed world into a global village and that new innovations and advancements in technology must be brought for the well being of humanity.

The Chief Minister asserted that unemployment is the root cause of all the social maladies. He promised the youth who are working abroad that his government will provide them better job opportunities in the state thereby bringing them back to their motherland.

Mann said that there is huge potential amongst the Punjabi youth, but due to regressive policies of the previous governments, they have been forced to work abroad.

The Chief Minister promised the youth to reverse this trend by providing gainful employment opportunities to youth. He unequivocally said that the unemployment is also responsible for the problem of drugs in the state.

Mann said that his government will soon approach the big industrial giants from across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.