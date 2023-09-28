Need to expedite probe in Panipat murder, gangrape case: Women panel chief

: A week after a 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and three other women labourers were raped by armed robbers in Panipat, Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia met the victims on Wednesday, stressing on the need for the police to expedite the investigation in the case.

The Panipat police is yet to make any arrests in the case despite the formation of a special investigation team to probe the incident, which took place on the intervening night of September 20 and 21.

Bhatia said that she spoke with the three rape victims in private and they told that one of the accused had also come to their farm house one-and-a-half-month ago, but they did not know him.

She said that there is a need to speed up the investigation and the families of the victims should be given protection as the accused had also threatened them of dire consequences if they disclosed this to anyone.

She said that the police had detained some people and interrogation is going on.

“I request Panpiat SP to speed up the investigation by involving more cops in the investigation,” she added.

Replying a question why the women commission waited for a week to meet the victims, she said, “She has been in touch with the Panipat SP from day 1. My health was not good and I was at the hospital in Panchkula,” she said.

During the interrogation, it was found that repeated incidents of theft were reported in the farmhouses in the past as well. She said that directions have been issued to ensure the safety of one of the victim, who is pregnant and the women police station incharge has been told to provide proper care to her.

On steps required for the safety of women at the farm-houses and dhanis, she said, “This has been discussed with the SP and they have assured to improve policing around the farm-houses.”

Panipat SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that over 10 teams were working on this case and they have got crucial leads. “This is a blind case, but are confident that this case will be cracked and the culprits will be arrested soon,” he added.

The 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and three other women members of two families were raped when armed men targeted two fish farms on the outskirts of the village under Matlauda police station in Panipat district around 1 am on September 21.

