Neglected and leaking: Ludhiana’s weightlifting centre, last repaired a decade ago, cries for renovation

The weightlifting centre near Rakh Bagh, Ludhiana, once a bustling hub producing national and international champions, now stands as a faded shadow of its former glory. Built in 1987, the facility is grappling with severe neglect, leaving athletes to train amid leaking ceilings, worn-out flooring, and cramped spaces. The entrance to the weightlifting centre near Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Major repair work was last undertaken a decade ago, said Parvesh Chander Sharma, general secretary of the District Weightlifting Association and a Commonwealth Games medallist. “We charge only ₹500 for six months. If we have some money left, we try to update the equipment. But we simply don’t have funds for proper renovation,” he added.

The District Weightlifting Association manages the centre.

Training conditions deteriorate further during the rainy season, when water seeps through the ceiling and halts practice sessions. Players report that the flooring is unsafe and the eight small rooms in the centre are congested, limiting their functionality.

The association has repeatedly requested financial support for renovations, including ceiling and flooring repairs, fresh paint and merging the small rooms into larger, more practical spaces.

A few months ago, junior engineer Jaibir Grewal from the municipal corporation visited the centre, assessed the requirements and prepared an estimate. “I will check the progress again,” he said, acknowledging delays.

Athletes voiced frustration at the prolonged inaction.

“During rains, water seeps from the ceiling, and the flooring also needs urgent repair. It affects our training badly,” one of the players, on condition of anonymity, said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain assured that while funds cannot be released directly to associations, the administration will support the project once the requirement is verified. “If the facility needs renovation, funds will surely be released after proper assessment,” he said.