Neighbour stabs man to death in Zirakpur village

A 40-year-old migrant was stabbed to death by his neighbour in Bhabat village of Zirakpur on Sunday morning. The incident took place after the victim’s wife opposed the accused’s obscene behaviour. Station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said the accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested late in the evening. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Pramod, 40, a native of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, who was living in a rented accommodation with his family.

According to the police, around 5 am, Pramod’s wife, Malti, was washing clothes outside their house when Faizan, also a migrant, allegedly approached and misbehaved with her.

When Malti resisted and raised the alarm, a heated argument broke out between the two. Hearing the commotion, Pramod came out and tried to confront Faizan, who suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Pramod collapsed on the spot. Family members and neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said the accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested late in the evening. His father and brother had also been taken into custody for questioning but later released.

Pramod, a daily wage labourer, is survived by his wife Malti and four young children.

The case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.