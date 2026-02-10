Ferozepur, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said a neighboring country is conspiring to disturb the state by pushing drugs and weapons across the border, asserting that such attempts are being met with a strong response. Neighbouring country conspiring to disturb Punjab by sneaking in drugs, weapons: Guv

The governor was addressing a meeting with members of the rural defence committees at the deputy commissioner's office here.

During the interaction, he emphasised that the problem of drug abuse cannot be eradicated through government efforts alone and called for active participation from all sections of society, including parents, teachers, youth, citizens, and the administration.

Highlighting the crucial role of rural defence committees, Kataria said these committees are an important pillar of the anti-drug campaign.

He urged members to remain vigilant in their villages and to closely monitor the activities and direction of local youth to prevent them from falling into the clutches of drug addiction.

He also sought suggestions from committee members to further strengthen the campaign.

The governor pointed out that unemployment and idleness are among the root causes of drug addiction and stressed that connecting youth with employment opportunities can help keep them away from the social evil, calling for creation of more job opportunities across the state.

Referring to Punjab's rich legacy, Kataria said the state is the land of brave warriors, saints, and martyrs, which has played a leading role in the freedom struggle, national defense, and food grain production.

He added that restoring Punjab's former glory and leadership role requires a decisive and united fight against drug abuse.

Kataria on Sunday commenced a four-day anti-drug 'padyatra' from Tarn Taran, marking the launch of the second phase of the intensive anti-drug awareness campaign in border districts of the state.

Kataria led the padyatra in Ferozepur on Tuesday. The awareness walk commenced from Saragarhi Gurudwara Sahib and culminated at the School of Eminence, Ferozepur city. Prior to the walk, the governor paid obeisance at Saragarhi Gurudwara Sahib and formally flagged off the anti-drug campaign.

The awareness walk witnessed wide participation from across the state, including Dera Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, vice-chancellors of several universities, heads of schools and colleges, leaders of various political parties, students, representatives of NGOs, social organisations and other eminent personalities, all of whom pledged their commitment towards building a drug-free Punjab.

Leading the awareness walk, Governor Kataria called upon all sections of society to unite in the fight against drugs. He stated that drug abuse not only destroys individuals but also causes irreparable damage to society, and stressed that only collective and sustained efforts can eradicate this social evil from its roots.

He underlined the need to make educational institutions drug-free on priority, stressing that the future of the state can be secured only when its youth are guided onto the right path.

While noting that the Punjab government is implementing a phasic anti-drug campaign, he emphasised that its success depends on the active participation of educational institutions, religious bodies, social organisations, political parties, panchayats and the general public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.