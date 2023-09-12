Neighbours thrash woman to death after spat over water

Police have launched a murder probe after a 40-year-old woman died on being allegedly attacked by her neighbours in Giaspura. Investigators said the incident took place after the victim spilled some water outside her neighbours’ house. Police have arrested Kiran and her brother Pankaj, while other accused are on run. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Malti Devi. According to the first information report (FIR) filed by Lallan Shah, her husband, the accused often spilled water outside their house despite multiple requests.

When the couple objected to the same on September 8, the accused allegedly attacked them with sticks. Both sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Following Malti’s death, Sahnewal police booked the neighbours — Ajay Gupta, Kishore, Pankaj, Kiran and Ramawati, One of their accomplices is yet to be identified.

Sharing further details, probe officials said the deceased had poured boiling water on one of her neighbours during the spat, following which they attacked her and her husband. The woman, Archana, who suffered severe burn injuries, is being treated at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Police have arrested Kiran and her brother Pankaj, while the rest of the accused are on the run.

Due to her critical condition, the doctors had referred Malti Devi to the government hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sahnewal station house officer (SHO) inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai said the accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to arrest the rest of the accused.

The SHO added that the police will also register an FIR after recording the statement of Archana, who is still under recovery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON