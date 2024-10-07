Neither tired nor retired, high command decision on Haryana CM will be final: Hooda

A day before the Haryana assembly poll results, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday reiterated that he is “neither tired nor retired” and said the final decision of the high command on the chief ministerial pick will be acceptable to all. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is being seen as a front-runner for the post of CM if the Congress wins the Haryana assembly elections. The results will be declared on October 8. (HT file photo)

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the former chief minister talked about the good governance provided under his leadership from 2005-14 and alleged that law and order had once again collapsed under the BJP rule, as was the case before he took over as CM in 2005.

Responding to a question of who would be the party’s chief ministerial pick, Hooda said, “The opinion of MLAs will be sought, and then the high command (of the party) will take the final decision. The decision taken will be acceptable to all...The Congress has performed well in all seats.”

“I again say it, neither am I tired nor retired,” the 77-year-old leader said.

Besides Hooda, his son Deepender and rivals Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala are also being seen as chief ministerial aspirants.

He claimed that he had been proven right that the contest is between the Congress and the BJP in Haryana and people will not vote for “vote cutters”.

The votes were cast on Saturday and the results will be announced on Tuesday.