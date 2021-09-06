NEP implementation crucial in achieving atamnirbhar India target: Haryana governor

Haryana governor and chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, Bandaru Dattatreya said on Sunday the dream of achieving ‘atamnirbhar India’ objective depends on effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP- 2020).

During the Teachers’ Day function organised at Tagore auditorium of MDU Rohtak, the governor called upon the teachers to play an important role in effective implementation of this education policy.

Dattatraya called for starting a social awareness campaign against social evils, while taking inspiration from the thoughts and works of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. He congratulated the entire university, including the vice-chancellor of the university, for remarkable progress, green campus, and multi-faceted achievements, an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Rajbir Singh delivered the welcome address. On this occasion, the teachers were presented awards also.