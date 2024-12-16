Nepalese cook, aides sedate Ludhiana woman, rob cash, jewellery

A Nepalese domestic help hired three days ago as a cook, with the help of his two accomplices, allegedly sedated a woman and robbed cash and jewellery in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, officials said. The elderly homeowner from Ludhiana has not yet confirmed the value of the stolen cash and jewellery. (HT Photo)

The elderly homeowner has not yet confirmed the value of the stolen cash and jewellery, they added.

The Dugri police have registered a case following a complaint by Amarinder Singh Sandhu, 43, the victim’s son-in-law. The accused, identified as Sooraj, and his aides were caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the house while committing the crime.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, in-charge of the SBS Nagar police post, the elderly woman resides in a house adjacent to her daughter and son-in-law. Her regular domestic help, who had been working at the house for years, had recently gone on leave and had arranged a temporary replacement at the family’s request.

The ASI added that in the early hours of Sunday, Sooraj allegedly called two of his accomplices to the house and committed the crime.

The elderly woman alleged that the accused had laced her food with sedatives on Saturday night and she found out about the crime only after the sedative’s effect wore off and she woke up to find the house ransacked.

The police have registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant) and 3 (5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sooraj and his two aides. The police are working to trace the accused and the role of the previous domestic help, currently in Uttar Pradesh, is also under scanner, the officials added.