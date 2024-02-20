 ‘Nephew jailed in Canada’: Bihar men held for duping elderly couple of ₹75 lakh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Nephew jailed in Canada’: Bihar men held for duping elderly couple of 75 lakh

‘Nephew jailed in Canada’: Bihar men held for duping elderly couple of 75 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 20, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The accused, Adarsh Singh, hails from Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district, said Chandigarh Police; the cheated amount was transferred to accounts in Arab countries with the help of crypto currency

The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a Bihar native, who is part of a Saudi Arabia-based gang, for duping an octogenarian couple of 75 lakh after claiming that their relative in Canada had landed in legal trouble.

Following probe, Chandigarh Police traced the accused to Bihar and arrested him. (HT)
Following probe, Chandigarh Police traced the accused to Bihar and arrested him.

The accused, Adarsh Singh, hails from Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district, said police.

He was arrested on the complaint of Jagdish Kaur and her 88-year-old husband, Bhag Singh, who live in Sector 46. They had reported that they received a phone call from an unknown US-based phone number on December 12, 2023.

The caller claimed that their relative, who lives in a foreign country, had been jailed. When she revealed that it may be her Canada-based maternal nephew Pamma, she was asked to pay money to get him discharged from jail.

The same caller kept calling them continuously for three days, making them transfer 75 lakh to different bank accounts. The elderly couple eventually realised that they had been duped after which they complained to police.

On the couple’s complaint, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the cyber crime police station.

Following probe, police traced the accused to Bihar and arrested him. Police said Adarsh was part of a gang that operated from Saudi Arabia. Adarsh provided and managed all fraud and mule accounts for the gang, said police, adding that the cheated amount was transferred to these accounts in Arab countries with the help of crypto currency.

