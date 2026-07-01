Neri Biochar plant will generate jobs, promote sustainable mgmt of forest resources: Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the first indigenous Biochar plant of country being set up in Hamirpur’s Neri will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also create livelihood opportunities for the local community while enhancing public awareness about environmental conservation. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

A tripartite agreement was signed last August between Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni, forest department and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai, to establish two Biochar plants at Neri and Jahu in Hamirpur district.

While reviewing the ongoing progress of the Biochar plants on Tuesday, the CM said the project would generate employment opportunities, promote sustainable management of forest resources and assist the State in earning carbon credits thereby contributing immensely to both environmental conservation and economic development.

Biomass being collected is purchased at ₹2.50 per kg with performance based incentives for maintaining quality.

CM calls for dedicated efforts to protect rights of children

Earlier, CM Sukhu, while meeting Omkar Kapila, the newly appointed chairperson of the district child welfare committee, Una, said that the committee should work with dedication to protect the rights of children, ensuring they receive justice whenever required and promote greater public awareness of the child welfare and protection.

Kapila had paid a courtesy call on the chief minister on Tuesday. Kapila assured the CM that he would carry out his responsibilities with commitment and sincerity, working in line with the government’s policies to safeguard the rights and interests of the children.