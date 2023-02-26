Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New cataract surgery machine bolsters Ludhiana's DMCH

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 26, 2023 02:11 AM IST

Head of the department of ophthalmology at Ludhiana’s DMCH said a wide range of complex eye surgeries are performed at the hospital on a regular basis

The department of ophthalmology at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) recently unveiled its latest advanced equipment— Centurion Phako Machine— for cataract surgeries.

DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta inaugurating the machine at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. (HT File)

The newly installed equipment was inaugurated by DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, who expressed that it will enhance the safety, productivity and success rate of cataract surgeries.

Dr. Sumeet Chopra, who serves as the head of the department of ophthalmology and a professor, said a wide range of complex eye surgeries, such as keratoplasty, oculoplasty, squint surgeries, retinal detachment, ROP management and vitreoretinal surgeries for diabetic eye illnesses, are performed on a regular basis.

