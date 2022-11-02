New Chandigarh-Indore flight takes off with 177 passengers

The first direct flight to Indore took off from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport on Tuesday afternoon with 177 passengers, including an infant, on-board.

Earlier in the morning, the incoming flight from Indore ferried 167 passengers, including an infant.

The new IndiGo flight, which will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, will arrive from Indore at 11.50 am, before returning at 12.30 pm. The one-way fare is around ₹4,000.

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia and minister of state for civil aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) inaugurated the flight virtually.

Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer, SBSI Airport, expressed gratitude to the Union government for the new flight, which will allow passengers from the region to fly to Indore directly.

Congratulating the residents of both Indore and Chandigarh tricity area, Scindia said it was a matter of great joy that a new route was enabled for Madhya Pradesh’s economic capital on the special occasion of the state’s Foundation Day.

The inauguration was virtually also attended by Tulsiram Silawat, minister for water resources, Madhya Pradesh; Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of tourism and culture affairs, Punjab; Shankar Lalwani, member of Parliament, Indore; and Pushyamitra Bhargav, mayor of Indore.

Rajiv Bansal, secretary, ministry of civil aviation; RK Singh, principal adviser, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from ministry of civil aviation, Airport Authority of India, IndiGo and local administrations of Indore and Chandigarh were also present during the inauguration ceremony.