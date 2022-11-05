New chemist who bagged GMSH-16 tender was debarred by PGIMER

The chemist, who was allotted tenders for running a new medical shop at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on October 21 at a monthly rent of ₹17 lakh, was ‘debarred’ from participating in the new tenders for a year by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Friday.

The Administrative Officer Estate-I, PGIMER, wrote to Gurpreet Kaur from M/s Garg Pharmacy on Friday, and said: “The firm had written a letter regarding 30 days’ vacation notice of the chemist shop (being run by the firm in Advanced Pediatric Centre) to PGIMER on August 31. However, the firm was asked not to vacate the shop till a specific term but still, the firm vacated the shop on September 30, this year which showed non-adherence to the agreement.”

“Due to this, the chemist firm was debarred from participating in the tender process of all commercial sites for a year, as per Clause No.36 of the licence deed. Further, an amount equal to 50% of the one-month licence fee will be charged/ adjusted from the licensee and the same will be adjusted from your security deposit subject to minimum of ₹20,000/- and maximum of ₹5 lakh (including the cost of re-tendering),” the letter read.

As per the terms and conditions for running a chemist shop in GMSH-16, a blacklisted or debarred firm cannot participate in the tendering process of the chemist shop. Further the bidder is required to submit an affidavit stating that the individual / firm / companies are not debarred or black-listed by any department of union/state government or any autonomous institute and that “no partner or shareholder, directly or indirectly connected with the applicant has been debarred or blacklisted by any department of union government/state government/autonomous institute.”

According to Clause 25 of the bid document of GMSH-16 chemist shop, “in case the highest bidder backs out, then the offer will be made to the second to take over the shop at the quoted rate of the highest bidder”.

‘Second highest bidder also debarred by PGIMER’

The second highest bidder, Sanjay Dhall, who had participated in GMSH-16 chemist bidding, was also debarred by the PGIMER in 2019, but submitted a false affidavit claiming they had ‘no debarred notices from any hospital’.

The PGIMER had in 2019 debarred the firm for not taking possession of the allotted shop as per the request made by the firm. “The firm is debarred for next two years from dealing with the PGIMER Chandigarh,” the PGIMER notice had said on February 7, 2019.

Though the two-year term is completed, the firm may face consequences for submitting false affidavits. Both firms could not be contacted for comments.

Will examine: Health secy

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “We have received information that Garg Pharmacy firm got debarred. We will examine the terms and conditions and if the second highest firm had also violated any terms and conditions, we may ask the third highest bidder to take the shop, but at highest bidding ( ₹17 lakh) only. However, decisions will be taken strictly as per the terms and conditions and if required, we may also call for fresh biddings for the chemist shop.”

