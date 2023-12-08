New company to be formed for executing Gurugram metro projects

The Haryana government has decided to form a new company, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, for the implementation of a metro connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City Gurugram.

This will provide a circular mobility corridor connecting Millennium City Centre to Subhash Chowk to Railway station, Rezangla Chowk to Cyber City, thus coming full circle, said state chief secretary and chairman of Haryana mass rapid transport corporation (HMRTC), Sanjeev Kaushal.

While the new company, a joint venture of 50% each between the Central government and Haryana government, will execute the upcoming metro projects, the existing rapid metro project will be dealt with by HMRTC.

The chief secretary who was presiding over the 54th HMRTC meeting on Thursday said the corporation has reported an impressive 35.54% surge in ridership compared to the same period last year. The cumulative ridership reached an impressive 80.13 lakh passengers, marking a significant leap from the 59.12 lakh recorded in the previous year, he said.

Kaushal said the metro connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram will span 28.50 km with 27 stations and the estimated project cost stands at ₹5,452.72 crores.

“Processes for pre-construction activities, including geotechnical investigations and design consultations, have already been initiated. This will provide a circular mobility corridor connecting Millennium city centre to Subhash Chowk to Railway station, Rezangla Chowk to Cyber City coming full circle,’’ he said.

He said the surge in the ridership translated into growing financial performance. The total income during the six months ending September 30 saw a 53.84% increase, reaching ₹26.26 crores compared to ₹17.07 crores in the same period last year. Losses plummeted to ₹47 lakh from ₹7.51 crores, the CS said.

Speaking about the Rezangla Chowk to Sector 21, Dwarka Rail connection, he said this 8.40 km corridor, featuring seven stations, comes with a completion cost of ₹1891.56 crore. For the 30 km proposed Vatika Chowk to Panchgaon metro connectivity, the government has appointed M/s RITES as a consultant for preparing a detailed project report. “Proposals for route adjustments and potential termination at existing Rapid Metro Station in sector 56, Gurugram, are under exploration, adding strategic planning layers to provide last mile connectivity to the public. Officers have been directed to complete this by April 30 next year,’’ he said.

Regarding Ballabhgarh to Palwal Metro extension, the CS said that following an announcement by the chief minister, ML Khattar, the process for extending metro connectivity from Ballabhgarh to Palwal has been set in motion. With a tentative corridor length of 25 km and 10 proposed stations, a techno feasibility study is underway, positioning this extension as a critical link in enhancing regional connectivity, he said.

The CS said that the consultant has been asked to submit the ridership assessment study for the proposed metro extension from Bahadurgarh to Asaudha for linking it with the Haryana orbit rail network and Kundli Manesar Palwal expressway.