New drive launched to register TB patients on Nikshay portal

In a step aimed at eliminating tuberculosis, the Haryana government has launched a drive to ensure registration of all TB (tuberculosis) patients on the “Nikshay” portal. This new initiative seeks to bring such patients into the formal care system, ensuring they receive timely treatment and support. (HT File)

This objective of the exercise is to bridge gaps in reporting, particularly from the private sector, and advancing Haryana’s goal of becoming TB-free.

State TB officer Dr Rajesh Raju launched the campaign under which special information boards will be installed at chemist shops across the state. While TB patients from government health facilities are routinely registered on the Nikshay portal at the start of treatment, many cases from the private sector often go unreported.

Dr Raju described the drive as an important step in identifying and treating “unregistered patients” who seek care from private providers. Once registered on the Nikshay portal, patients become eligible for free medicines, a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme during their treatment, and other essential benefits. This initiative not only supports individual patients but also strengthens our collective efforts to eradicate TB, he said.