Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

New drive launched to register TB patients on Nikshay portal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 10:34 am IST

This objective of the exercise is to bridge gaps in reporting, particularly from the private sector, and advancing Haryana’s goal of becoming TB-free.

In a step aimed at eliminating tuberculosis, the Haryana government has launched a drive to ensure registration of all TB (tuberculosis) patients on the “Nikshay” portal.

This new initiative seeks to bring such patients into the formal care system, ensuring they receive timely treatment and support. (HT File)
This new initiative seeks to bring such patients into the formal care system, ensuring they receive timely treatment and support. (HT File)

This objective of the exercise is to bridge gaps in reporting, particularly from the private sector, and advancing Haryana’s goal of becoming TB-free.

State TB officer Dr Rajesh Raju launched the campaign under which special information boards will be installed at chemist shops across the state. While TB patients from government health facilities are routinely registered on the Nikshay portal at the start of treatment, many cases from the private sector often go unreported.

This new initiative seeks to bring such patients into the formal care system, ensuring they receive timely treatment and support.

Dr Raju described the drive as an important step in identifying and treating “unregistered patients” who seek care from private providers. Once registered on the Nikshay portal, patients become eligible for free medicines, a monthly financial assistance of 1,000 under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme during their treatment, and other essential benefits. This initiative not only supports individual patients but also strengthens our collective efforts to eradicate TB, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / New drive launched to register TB patients on Nikshay portal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On