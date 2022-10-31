New flight from Chandigarh to Goa postponed till December

The new Goa flight added in the winter schedule of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport has been postponed.

Earlier scheduled to make its first trip from here on October 31, the flight to Mopa, Goa, where operations at the newly built airport started on Sunday, will commence at the end of the year now, as per airport authorities.

“The licence to start the flight is in, but some work is still pending. So, the flight is now expected to begin only in the last week of December,” said Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer, SBSI Airport.

Meanwhile, the flight to Indore is likely to start on November 1, said an official.

At present, there is just one flight from Chandigarh to Goa and none to Indore. As many as 48 flights operate from SBSI Airport daily, catering to over 10,500 passengers. Among them, 11 flights land from Delhi alone.

As part of the winter schedule, the first flight from SBSI Airport will depart for Delhi at 6 am, while the first flight will land from Pune at 6.40 am. The last flight to Pune has been scheduled at 9.25 pm, while the last one to land here from Bengaluru will reach at 11.55 pm. No flight will depart after 9.25 pm. Flights will follow the winter schedule from October 31 to March 25, 2023.

