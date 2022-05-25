New incinerators to bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste
With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city’s three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation (MC) will install an incinerator each at the three centres.
The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.
There are around ₹2.50 lakh households in the city, which is classified in 35 wards including all villages and colonies. Last year, the MC started door-to-door garbage collection from the wards at its own level and had deployed a total of 524 collection vans.
All vans have four compartments for dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary wastes and collect garbage from households in a segregated manner. The garbage is transferred to MRF centres for further segregation and transportation. All vehicles are distributed among the three MRF centres.
“For the scientific disposal of the domestic sanitary waste incinerators having 400 kg to 500 kg capacity are required at MRF level. We will be bringing the agenda for the approval of the finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday. The procurement will be made through the GEM portal,” an MC official said.
MC to spend over ₹1 crore on parks’ upgrade
A number of parks and green areas in the city are set for a makeover and upgrade, with MC planning to spend over ₹1 crore on them.
Eight existing parks in the Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, will be upgraded with better landscaping and facilities including open air gyms. MC plans to spend ₹44 lakh on the project.
“With the development of factories, commercial establishments and increase in work force, now there is requirement of providing gymnastic equipment, open air gym, benches and landscaping work in these parks,” the civic body official said.
The civic body is also planning to redevelop the Bougainvillea Garden in Sector 3 at a cost of ₹49.71 lakh -- including demolishing old works and new landscaping -- and redeveloping green belt near Sector 30 by providing and fixing of tree guards, gymnastics equipment, pipe benches, and landscaping work by providing and planting different types of ornamental plants flowering shrubs at an estimated cost of ₹44 lakh.
Integrated solar garden lights will be installed at the Japanese Garden in Sector 31 at a cost of ₹6.35 lakh.
An approval for these works will also be sought from the finance and contract committee on Wednesday.
Ludhiana | PAC members meet forest minister, urge to shift textile park away from Sutlej floodplains
The members of Public Action Committee for Sutlej and Mattewara, along with the members of farmers' unions, on Tuesday met Punjab forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak requesting him to shift the mega textile park site in Kum Kalan area away from Sutlej floodplains.
Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections
The municipal corporation on Tuesday formed 41 teams— comprising 124 employees from operation and maintenance cell, property tax branch and newly-recruited staff employees— to carry out surveys on property tax, sewerage and water connections. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the teams were formed following a meeting conducted by additional commissioner Rishipal. Singh told that each team would consist of two employees who will cover 40–50 properties each day.
Plea seeks permission for worship of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court on Tuesday, seeking permission for regular 'darshan and poojan' of the 'Shivling', which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque. International general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Kiran Singh, moved the application in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar. The application was titled, Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar, the Swayambhu emerged at Kashi vs State of U. P and others.
World Schizophrenia Day | Need to de-stigmatise the illness: Ludhiana-based experts
City-based psychiatrists observe that Covid-induced crisis has taken a toll on the mental health of people, and hampered the treatment of patients suffering from schizophrenia. Department of psychiatry, professor, Dr Rupesh Chaudhary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said although the illness is life-long, but the cost of the treatment— ₹10–15 per day— is not exorbitant with no adverse effects of medicines. The usual age of its onset is 18 to 35 years.
Face-off in UP Assembly: Akhilesh slams UP govt over crime, Yogi recalls Mulayam’s remark
LUCKNOW In a face-off with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly over crime against women in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's “boys will be boys” remark. Opposing death penalty for rape, Akhilesh Yadav's father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had purportedly said at a rally,”ladke hain, Ladke. Galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys.Mistakes happen sometimes).”
