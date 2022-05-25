New incinerators to bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste

With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city’s three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation (MC) will install an incinerator each at the three centres.

The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.

There are around ₹2.50 lakh households in the city, which is classified in 35 wards including all villages and colonies. Last year, the MC started door-to-door garbage collection from the wards at its own level and had deployed a total of 524 collection vans.

All vans have four compartments for dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary wastes and collect garbage from households in a segregated manner. The garbage is transferred to MRF centres for further segregation and transportation. All vehicles are distributed among the three MRF centres.

“For the scientific disposal of the domestic sanitary waste incinerators having 400 kg to 500 kg capacity are required at MRF level. We will be bringing the agenda for the approval of the finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday. The procurement will be made through the GEM portal,” an MC official said.

MC to spend over ₹1 crore on parks’ upgrade

A number of parks and green areas in the city are set for a makeover and upgrade, with MC planning to spend over ₹1 crore on them.

Eight existing parks in the Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, will be upgraded with better landscaping and facilities including open air gyms. MC plans to spend ₹44 lakh on the project.

“With the development of factories, commercial establishments and increase in work force, now there is requirement of providing gymnastic equipment, open air gym, benches and landscaping work in these parks,” the civic body official said.

The civic body is also planning to redevelop the Bougainvillea Garden in Sector 3 at a cost of ₹49.71 lakh -- including demolishing old works and new landscaping -- and redeveloping green belt near Sector 30 by providing and fixing of tree guards, gymnastics equipment, pipe benches, and landscaping work by providing and planting different types of ornamental plants flowering shrubs at an estimated cost of ₹44 lakh.

Integrated solar garden lights will be installed at the Japanese Garden in Sector 31 at a cost of ₹6.35 lakh.

An approval for these works will also be sought from the finance and contract committee on Wednesday.