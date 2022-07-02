New integrated waste processing plant: IIT Ropar, Chandigarh MC told to explore latest tech options
UT adviser Dharam Pal has directed the municipal corporation and IIT Ropar to come up with latest technological options for the proposed integrated solid waste processing plant in Chandigarh.
The directions came during the adviser’s meeting with MC and IIT Ropar officials on Friday, where presentations on the request for proposal (RFP) were made.
“The RFP prepared doesn’t throw light on the latest technological options. We don’t want old technologies as being used in the existing plant. This will defeat the purpose of having a new plant. Therefore, they have been asked to study latest waste processing technologies being used across the world,” said Pal.
The adviser also directed MC to prepare revised financial models for different solid waste processing technologies. Both were directed to submit a report by next week.
“This a top-priority project for us. So, we will be speeding it up and at the same time, we want latest technologies for processing city’s waste,” said Pal.
In June 2020, the civic body took possession of the garbage processing plant in Dadumajra from the Jaypee Group, reasoning that the group was able to process only minimal waste.
After a report by IIT Roorkee, which recommended setting up of a new plant, MC and administration had decided to set up a new plant with latest technology.
IIT Ropar was given the work of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and RFP to set up a new plant.
Meanwhile, MC is also undertaking repair and upgrade of the existing plant to improve its working and to meet the city’s waste processing needs until the new plant comes up, which is expected to take at least two years.
The failure to efficiently run the solid waste processing plant and clear the legacy waste had dragged Chandigarh down to the 66th position in the 2021 Swachh Survekshan, and was also a key issue that resonated among all parties and voters during the MC elections in December last year.
