New lease of life: CMCH Ludhiana doctors remove 22kg tumor from man’s lower limb

A 32-year-old man from West Bengal got a new lease of life after doctors at the plastic surgery department of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, removed a 22kg tumor from his lower limb.

The patient had approached CMCH in May this year, following which he was evaluated by the department of plastic surgery.

In view of poor nutritional status and low haemoglobin, the patient was given multiple blood transfusions and steps were taken to provide adequate nourishment pre operatively.

Following this, the head of department of plastic surgery, Dr Pinki Pargal along with her team of surgeons Dr Eldo Varkey George, Dr Jharna Verma, Dr Pallavi Nigam and anaesthetist, Dr Narjeet Kaur took on the challenge and successfully excised the large mass.

Post operatively, the patient recovered without any complications. Histopathological examination of the excised mass revealed a highly aggressive rare tumour. The surgeons expressed how it was satisfying to see the patient, who was brought to them in a wheelchair, walk out of their ward with a smile on his face.