New master plan to be declared for Faridabad-Palwal area adjoining Yamuna: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that a new master plan will be declared for the development of Faridabad and Palwal districts. The new plan for the two districts bordering the upcoming Noida international airport in Jewar will be prepared by declaring the Yamuna area as a controlled area, the CM said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Khattar was presiding over the fourth meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) on Wednesday. A budget of more than ₹878 crore was approved for 2023-24 to accelerate the development of Faridabad city through FMDA. This will focus on the city’s infrastructure and citizen services.

Union minister of state for energy and heavy industries Krishan Pal, Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma and urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that with a futuristic outlook and vision, FMDA has developed a strong development plan which accounts for the projected population growth till 2031. Khattar said that a master plan has been prepared by FMDA for the supply of drinking water to Faridabad city.

The administrative approval for the installation of five ranney wells in revenue estate of Basantpur village to supplement water supply in Badkhal and Faridabad NIT constituencies was passed in the meeting. The works are being taken up at a cost of ₹294 crore.

The proposal for upgrading sewerage system in Faridabad municipal corporation, including renovation of intermediate pumping stations, 25 km additional main sewer line, desilting of 90 km main sewer line, being taken up at a cost of ₹1,550 crore, was approved by FMDA.

Khattar said that construction of two additional lanes, along with strengthening of the existing two-lane road on the 20 km stretch along the Agra Canal in Greater Faridabad, was also cleared. This route will improve connectivity with Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Faridabad-Jewar airport road and Bulandshahr or Yamuna Expressway.

Cameras, CNG buses to be added

A project to install over 1,000 cameras, including 566 CCTV cameras, 48 speed cameras, 100 body cameras, 260 automatic number plate recognition cameras and 25 red light violation detection cameras, will also be taken up at an approximate cost ₹60 crore. The CM said that the project should be expedited to ensure safety of citizens and better traffic management.

Khattar said that the Union government has given ₹1,494 crore under the AMRUT- 2 scheme, out of which, ₹370 crore will be given to Faridabad city.

He added that the government will provide 50 new CNG buses to FMDA and another proposal for 100 e-buses is being prepared.