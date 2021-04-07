Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New order lists J&K DDC chiefs above MPs
chandigarh news

New order lists J&K DDC chiefs above MPs

In the maiden polls for district development councils in the UT, Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration had won 110 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party by securing 75 seats
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 01:56 AM IST
On March 9, the newly-elected DDC members, irrespective of their parties, had boycotted a two-day programme and staged a protest against a government order on their honorarium and protocol. (Representational picture)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday issued a revised warrant of precedence, placing the status of chiefs of the district development councils (DDCs) on par with those of the mayors of the Jammu and Srinagar MCs.

The order, which was issued by the Hospitality and Protocol Department, came nearly a month after the newly-elected DDC members staged a protest over the issue of protocol and monthly honorarium.

The latest warrant of precedence also places DDC members above Members of Parliament in terms of precedence.

Besides this, the order also put ”District Magistrates, Officers of the rank of Brigadiers and equivalent, Major Heads of Department, Conservator of Forests, District & Session Judges, Chairpersons, Block Development Councils, Presidents of Municipal Councils and Municipalities under the same protocol.”

In the maiden DDC polls in the UT, Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) won 110 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party by securing 75 seats.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 62 deaths, 2,924 Covid new cases

Private schools tracking our social media accounts, allege parents

Pandemic effect: Hola Mohalla donations at Anandpur Sahib gurdwaras dip this year again

Punjab sets up 3,700 mandis for procuring wheat amid Covid surge

On March 9, the newly-elected DDC members, irrespective of their parties, boycotted a two-day programme and staged a protest against a government order on their honorarium and protocol here.

“This is our insult and humiliation,” Shabir Ahmad Lone, DDC member from Rafiabad, said then.

The protest was, however, called off a day later following an assurance by Lt Governor Sinha to address the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP