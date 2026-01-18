New to India: DNA analysis reveals new species of hedgehog in J&K

A new species of hedgehog, not so far found in India, has been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir, DNA analysis and morphological studies reveal. A new species of hedgehog, not so far found in India, has been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir, DNA analysis and morphological studies reveal. (HT Photo)

The hedgehog, which was found by the J&K wildlife department roaming the wild in Rajouri-Poonch sector in 2024 - the first official sighting of the animal in history in J&K - was initially believed to be a long-eared Indian hedgehog.

But the DNA and morphological studies on the animal has now proved the animal to be a totally different species not so far found in India and is called Brandt’s hedgehog (Paraechinus hypomelas).

“DNA analysis and morphometric study proved that this a new species not only for J&K but the whole India and adds to the biodiversity of the country,” said Amit Sharma, wildlife warden, Rajouri-Poonch, who was the first to report the animal and then analyse and compile a report along with other researchers of the country.

The discovery was put forth in a report by the wildlife department in collaboration with other independent researchers which was presented in the 6th meeting of the J&K Wildlife Board which was chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in the last week of December.

The report stated that the animal was found to match with Brandt’s Hedgehog which presently has been reported from the countries of Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Yemen but has not been reported in India until now.

“The discovery shows that the species has expanded its distribution...,” the report stated.

Hedgehogs are small-sized mammals with large eyes and ears and easily recognised by their dense coat of spines -which function as protection against any danger or predators. The spines are embedded in a thick muscle sheath able to form a bag into which the hedgehogs roll up their entire body forming a dense and impenetrable ball of prickles.

There are more than 18 species or subspecies of hedgehogs found across the world, three of which had been also known in India before the new discovery.

The report on the discovery has been prepared by wildlife warden Amit Sharma and Dr Vinita Sharma, assistant professor, wildlife conservation research laboratory, University of Jammu in collaboration with Professor C Srinivasulu, centre for biodiversity and conservation studies , Osmania University , Hyderabad and Dr Vipin from conservation biology and wildlife forensic research lab, Jammu.

“The confirmation of the presence of Brandt’s Hedgehog ( Paraechinus hypomelas) is a noteworthy addition to the biodiversity of UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The study suggests a potential range expansion for the species, which could be attributed to various ecological factors such as climate change, habitat connectivity, and food availability,” it said.

The report stated that the discovery of Brandt’s Hedgehog highlights the need for targeted conservation efforts to be initiated with clear objectives and conservation strategies.

“To ensure the habitat availability and the extent of sites with suitable habitat, a detailed habitat analysis is to be done. Further studies are recommended to monitor the population dynamics of hedgehog species in the area,” it said.

While giving details about how the animal was discovered initially Amit Sharma said that they had seen a photograph about the presence of the animal in June-July 2024 in Nowshera.

“Locally they had thought it was a porcupine but I realised this was a hedgehog which was never reported in J&K. I asked my colleagues to capture this animal and we started to camp in the area,”he said.

“After we caught one animal, then there were many sightings reported by people and we caught some five animals including a male, female and young ones,” he said.

He said that the animal was mostly found in the ecotone area -buffer zone between agricultural land and forest area and mostly eats rats.

“Following the discovery, we consulted the professors, took its blood sample for DNA profiling and compared it with various species and it matched with Brandt’s hedgehog. We also did its morphometric and behavioural study for a few months,’ he said.

Amit said that they have already sent a research paper to be published in reputed international journals. “Its second review is going on and will be published soon. Zoological survey of India every year in March publishes its booklet with new species ,which are found. I am sure this year it will be added,” he said.