Next DGP: UPSC asks Haryana about status of Chandigarh FIR against Kapur

Before it could schedule the meeting of the empanelment committee to select a panel of three IPS officers for appointment as the new Haryana director general of police (DGP), the union public service commission (UPSC) has sought the status of the first information report (FIR) registered by Chandigarh Police in which former DGP Shatrujeet Kapur is named. The UPSC prepares a panel of three IPS officers and sends it to the state government for selecting the DGP.

The officiating DGP, OP Singh, retires on December 31, and Kapur, who was appointed as DGP in 2023, was divested of the charge of head of the police force (HoPF) on December 14.

The Chandigarh FIR was registered for abetment to suicide and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the basis of the suicide note of Haryana IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, against the “accused mentioned in the final note” (the suicide note). The deceased IPS officer had left behind a suicide note naming several IPS and IAS officers and alleging caste-based discrimination and harassment.

Besides, the UPSC has also sought to know about the pay scale of the former DGP Kapur, who was in level 17 of the pay matrix by virtue of being the head of the police force (HoPF). The UPSC has also sought the entire service record of the 1991 batch IPS officer, SK Jain. Jain is unlikely to find a place in the panel of three IPS officers because he fails to meet the “range of experience criteria required for heading the police force.”

State officials said that the queries raised by the UPSC were answered on Tuesday. “The Chandigarh police have not submitted a chargesheet in the court. An FIR is not a bar for being shortlisted in the panel of three officers,’’ said officials in the know of things, pleading anonymity.

The state government had on December 16 sent a proposal to the UPSC containing the records of five officers — Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch), SK Jain (1991 batch), Ajay Singhal (1992 batch), Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla (both of 1993 batch). Kapur has completed two years of minimum tenure and was sent on leave on October 14 amid mounting pressure for initiating action against him in the wake of the suicide by fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. On October 14, Kapur proceeded on leave, and a 1992-batch IPS officer, OP Singh, was given the additional charge of the state DGP.

Kapur was later divested of DGPs charge on Dec 14 after the UPSC returned Haryana’s proposal stating that as per the Supreme Court judgement on police reforms the state government is required to send its proposal in anticipation of the vacancy to the commission and since Kapur was merely on leave and can join back as state DGP anytime, there would be no vacancy after the retirement of OP Singh.

The state government, while sending the records of five IPS officers, had mentioned in its proposal to the UPSC the reasons for Kapur being on leave since October 14, including the registration of the Chandigarh FIR.