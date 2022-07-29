NGO seeks probe into payment made by Ludhiana MC for solid waste management

The members of Yuva NGO held a ‘Yagya’ outside the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-D office on Friday after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently directed the MC to submit ₹100-crore interim compensation for its failure to manage solid waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Kumar Gaurav considered it a positive step. “Now, the authorities might awake from their deep slumber and work to dispose of the accumulated waste at the dump site. Over 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the site due to which air and water are getting polluted,” he said.

He also demanded an inquiry into the payment of ₹137-crore to a private company in the past for managing solid waste.