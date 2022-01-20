Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NGO stages protest outside Punjab Pollution Control Board office in Ludhiana over failure to stop use of banned plastic bags
NGO stages protest outside Punjab Pollution Control Board office in Ludhiana over failure to stop use of banned plastic bags

Members of the Action Group Against Plastic Pollution staged a protest outside the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board office in Focal point area, Ludhiana, over the alleged failure of department to stop manufacturing and use of banned plastic carry bags; they also criticised the civic body for not taking proper action
Members of NGO-AGAPP staging a protest outside the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board in Ludhiana over the alleged failure of department to stop manufacturing and use of banned plastic carry bags. (HT File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Members of Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP), Jalandhar-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in Focal point area over the board’s alleged failure to stop manufacturing the banned plastic carry bags in the district.

The members carried placards against plastic pollution and raised slogans against the authorities for failing to perform their duty and action against the culprits.

The members rued the state government failure to ban plastic carry bags despite issuing a notification in April 2016, adding that it was the joint responsibility of PPCB and Municipal Corporation (MC) to stop manufacturing, sale and use of the bags.

Notably, the NGO has been staging weekly protests outside the civic body’s office since last month.

“We were surprised to know that PPCB and MC never conducted a meeting in this regard in the last six years. The PPCB has to stop manufacturing and MC has to stop the trade and use of plastic carry bags. But there is a lack of coordination between both departments. We have demanded that PPCB should convene a meeting wherein MC officials and plastic industry representatives should also be invited, so that corrective steps can be taken,” Navneet Bhullar, founding member of the NGO.

Bhullar further said they have written a number of letters to the chief minister’s office to impose the ban, adding that they will continue to stage weekly protests outside the PPCB and MC offices until the ban is imposed. He suggested that the authorities promote compostable bags as an alternative.

Thursday, January 20, 2022
