NGT orders Haryana to act against burning of hazardous waste within Aravalli hills

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jun 05, 2025 06:56 AM IST



The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to ascertain facts and take action against the hazardous open waste burning in villages located within the ecologically sensitive Aravalli hills.


The green body was hearing a petition alleging illegal activity in villages of Khori Kalan and Khori Khurd in Nuh district. (HT File)

The green body was hearing a petition alleging illegal activity in villages of Khori Kalan and Khori Khurd in Nuh district.

The plea alleged unauthorised scrap-processing, drum-recycling and tyre pyrolysis units in these villages openly burnt the waste material, emitting hazardous fumes which affected public health, groundwater, farm lands, and the fragile Aravalli ecology.

In an order dated May 30, made available on June 2, a bench of NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said none of the violating units were impleaded or made parties, and a ground survey was imperative to ascertain the correct factual position.

“Counsel for the HSPCB, appearing on advance notice, has submitted that if the applicant makes a detailed complaint along with full particulars, then the board will ascertain the correct position at the ground level and will take appropriate remedial action,” the bench said.

Disposing of the plea, the tribunal directed the petitioner to file a detailed and comprehensive representation along with all the supporting material with the board’s member secretary.

The official, upon receiving the material, would ascertain the correct position at the ground level, find out the violators and take appropriate remedial and punitive action, it added.

